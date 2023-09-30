FISD Invites Community to C.W. Cline Elementary School Dedication Ceremony

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood ISD is delighted to extend an invitation to the Friendswood community to join in the official dedication ceremony of the newly constructed C.W. Cline Elementary School on October 10 at 6:00pm located at 1550 West Boulevard, Friendswood, TX 77546.

This dedicated ceremony promises to be an evening filled with excitement and significance as we celebrate the addition of this state-of-the-art educational facility to our community.

The event will commence with a heartfelt dedication ceremony held in front of the magnificent C.W. Cline Elementary School building. It is an occasion not just to commemorate the physical structure but also to celebrate the limitless possibilities it holds for FISD students and the entire Friendswood community.

Following the dedication ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the interior of C.W. Cline Elementary School. Guests will be provided with a discovery map that will guide them to various key areas within the school, including the state-of-the-art learning commons, classrooms and collaboration spaces.

C.W. Cline Elementary School is a source of immense pride for Friendswood ISD, representing a beacon of inspiration and education for future generations. The presence of the community at this dedication ceremony underscores the vital role of community support in bringing this project to fruition.

Friendswood ISD cordially invites all members of the Friendswood community to attend this significant event and be a part of this exciting moment in FISD’s educational history to celebrate the spirit of unity and achievement that has made C.W. Cline Elementary School a reality.