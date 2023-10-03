Keeping Up with Paint and a Mustache

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Applying touch-up paint and making sure the mustache on the cutout figurine is just right, are a few of the tasks that Mary Giokas tends to in preparation for the annual Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston.

Giokas’ commitment to the festival involves keeping all the banners and other decorations looking fresh and ready to adorn the church activity center. Actually, she provides festive decorations not only for this tradition but also for parishioners and events held at the church facilities throughout the year.

“I’m happy when others are happy with my decorations,” Mary shared.

Mary earned a degree in accounting and worked for American National Insurance Corporation for 10 years she reports. But she really wanted to work with her hands rather than sit all day long. She got her chance to roll up her sleeves and roll on the paint when she met her husband who was a builder. Mary picked up his paint and brushes, left accounting behind and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s my place of peace when I am busy decorating or making sure the paint is fresh on the church stairs,” Giokas shared. She looks at every inch of where the festival will be held, and if she detects something that needs sprucing up, Mary brings out the paint and paintbrush.

Galveston’s 39th annual Greek Festival is coming up starting Saturday October 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday October 15 from 12:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. admission will be free, but donations will be appreciated, according to the event website.

Check back with “The Post Newspaper” for more about what goes into preparing Greek pastries for the annual festival. For an additional source of information about the food and entertainment you can look forward to enjoying at the Greek Festival, you can visit. https://www.galvestongreekfestival.com.