FFA Jackets…there’s just something special about them! On Thursday evening, Santa Fe High School was honored to present 12 new members with their own FFA jackets. Congratulations to the following members: Kaytryn Bankston, Trenton Bleakney, Holly Burks, Cash Coward, Jaelyn Crouch, Aidan DeVries (not pictured), Brianna Dollar, Desirae Gerringer, Aimee Jones, Jenna Locke, Avery Lyssy, Stetson Moeller, Kathleen Nguyen, and Morgan Yarbrough
Thanks so much to Gina Bouvier at The Hidden Palms for sponsoring our event. We greatly appreciate your support and love working with you!