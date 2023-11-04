TC High School Senior photo make-up day

Texas City High School Senior photo make-up day will be provided by Gulf Coast Studios on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm in the TCHS Library. Please arrive photo ready. No special clothing is required, but it is suggested that boys wear a white button-up shirt if they have one. If not, one will be provided. All girls need to wear a shirt that does not go above the neckline, so V-neck shirts are best.

There is the same $10 (plus tax) sitting fee required that was paid when students took photos at the studio earlier in the school year. You can pay in cash or bring a card as a link will be provided on site. There is no purchase necessary, but you can contact the studio at 409-945-5055 if you would like to purchase or set up further senior photos for your graduate. This is a yearbook photo only session.