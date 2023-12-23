Big Congratulations to Hitchcock High School’s very own Olivia (Olive) Mueller!

We are thrilled to announce that Olivia has been awarded the prestigious “World Changer Award” at this month’s Hitchcock ISD School Board meeting.

Olivia’s incredible talent and creativity have shone bright this holiday season as she designed the stunning and heartwarming Christmas card that graces the cover of our 2023 Holiday Card.

This card, sent out to employees, vendors, and districts all around the state, not only captures the spirit of the season but also showcases Olivia’s dedication to making the world a brighter place.

Join us in celebrating Olivia’s remarkable achievement and the positive impact she’s made through her artwork. She truly is a World Changer, and we are immensely proud of her!