Monday, December 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleAwards Big Congratulations to Hitchcock High School’s very own Olivia (Olive) Mueller!
Awards

Big Congratulations to Hitchcock High School’s very own Olivia (Olive) Mueller!

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

We are thrilled to announce that Olivia has been awarded the prestigious “World Changer Award” at this month’s Hitchcock ISD School Board meeting.

Olivia’s incredible talent and creativity have shone bright this holiday season as she designed the stunning and heartwarming Christmas card that graces the cover of our 2023 Holiday Card.

This card, sent out to employees, vendors, and districts all around the state, not only captures the spirit of the season but also showcases Olivia’s dedication to making the world a brighter place.

Join us in celebrating Olivia’s remarkable achievement and the positive impact she’s made through her artwork. She truly is a World Changer, and we are immensely proud of her!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Santa Fe Junior High School Student Council and National Junior Honor Society

Texas City ISD Business Office was recognized

Whataburger Super Team

FFA Leadership team finishes high at competition

LMHS students shone at the Region 13 Small School choir Pre-Area auditions

TCHS Debate Team rocked the UIL Region IV Congressional Debate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close