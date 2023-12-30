A Heartfelt Thank You to Galveston and Chambers Counties: Reflecting on a Year of Service

(Austin, TX) – Representative Terri Leo Wilson today extended her heartfelt gratitude to the residents of

Galveston and Chambers Counties for their unwavering support during her inaugural year in the Texas House of

Representatives. In a press release issued today, Rep. Leo Wilson reflected on the accomplishments of the 88th

legislative session, marked by four special sessions, and highlighted key bills that address critical issues

impacting the community.

The full quote from Representative Terri Leo Wilson is as follows:

“Dear Fellow Residents of Galveston and Chambers Counties,

As the year comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the tremendous honor it has been to serve as your

representative in the Texas House of Representatives for District 23. This year has been nothing short of

eventful, marked by a series of legislative sessions, including four special sessions that challenged us to address

pressing issues facing our great state.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. It has been a

privilege to be your voice in Austin, and I am committed to continuing to work tirelessly on your behalf. Your

support has been the driving force behind the accomplishments we achieved together, and I am proud to have

played a role in shaping the future of our community and state.

The 88th legislative session was indeed a marathon, but it was a marathon worth running. Throughout the year,

I had the opportunity to champion bills that not only reflect the values of our district but also address critical

issues facing Texas. Here are some of the key accomplishments that I am particularly proud of:

Public Education

HB 3: This landmark legislation ensures proper school safety oversight by the Texas Education Agency (TEA)

and aligns responsibilities with the Texas School Safety Center. It mandates armed security officers on

campuses, invests $15,000 annually in school safety measures, and prioritizes the safety of our students.

HB 11: This bill enhances teacher recruitment and retention with a $500 million allocation, including pay

increases for educators. It also supports Texas teachers by providing free public school pre-kindergarten for

their children and waives fees for new teachers.

HB 13: Allocates resources to mental and behavioral health, increases the school safety allotment to $100 per

student, and provides training for educators to better detect signs of necessary mental health intervention.

HB 100: Ensures financial certainty for school districts, investing $4.5 billion into the public school finance

system, with 50 percent dedicated to educator and staff pay. It also increases special education funding and the

transportation allotment.

HB 1605: Raises educational standards by improving curriculum and increasing professional development for

teachers. It addresses the issue of inadequate instructional materials that do not meet TEKS standards.

Protection of Vulnerable Children

HB 900: Eliminates sexually explicit books from public school libraries, holds book vendors accountable, and

requires parental consent for access to explicit content.

HB 18: Requires parental consent for online platforms to collect and process the data of 13 to 17-year-olds,

empowering parents to control their children’s online data.

Retired Teacher Benefits

SB 10: Provides a cost-of-living adjustment for retired teachers, ensuring financial stability for those who

dedicated their careers to education.

Border Security & Fentanyl Crisis

HB 6: Addresses the fentanyl crisis with swift punishment for related crimes, prioritizing the safety of Texans.

SB 3: Allocates $1.54 billion for border security operations and the construction of a border barrier, recognizing

the need to protect our citizens from the effects of an insecure border.

Reining In Rogue Government Overreach

HB 2127: Ensures regulatory certainty by preventing cities from adopting ordinances in areas where the state

has passed laws.

HB 17: Enforces criminal laws uniformly across the state and prevents rogue district and county attorneys from

limiting the enforcement of certain criminal offenses.

State Property Taxes

HJR 132: Proactively bans the imposition of an income tax on Texas citizens.

Additionally, during the recent special session, we worked collaboratively on a property tax relief package that

returns $18 billion in collected tax revenue to hard-working Texans. This includes reducing the school property

tax rate, providing homestead exemptions, and offering relief to small business owners through franchise tax

exemptions.

As we celebrate the holiday season, I hope each of you had a joyous Christmas surrounded by loved ones.

Looking ahead to the new year in 2024, may it bring prosperity, health, and continued unity for our

communities.

Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve you. It is an honor to represent the resilient and caring people

of Galveston and Chambers Counties. Wishing you a Happy New Year!”