Sunday, March 17, 2024
The TCISD Board of Trustees recognized the exceptional achievements of our Texas City ISD Communications team and TCISD Foundation Director at their March meeting! 
The TCISD Board of Trustees recognized the exceptional achievements of our Texas City ISD Communications team and TCISD Foundation Director at their March meeting! 

At the recent Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) Star Awards, our team truly shone bright, bringing home an impressive array of accolades. Competing in the under 15,000 student division, they showcased their talent and dedication in both print and electronic media categories.

Led by Melissa Tortorici, Director, and supported by Clarissa Silva, Specialist, our Communications team and Foundation Director Geny White earned an outstanding total of 12 gold stars, two silver stars and two Crystal Commendation Certificates of Merit!

