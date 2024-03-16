Sunday, March 17, 2024
Veterans

Commissioner Buckingham Continues Series on

by Brandon Williams
General Land Office’s Voices of Veterans Oral History Program

The Story of Texas Veteran Millie Dalrymple

Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. on Friday introduced the next installment of the series highlighting the VLB’s Voices of Veterans oral history program. In this episode, we hear the story of Texas Veteran Millie Dalrymple.

To listen to Ms. Dalrymple tell her story visit VoicesoffVeterans.org.

Ms. Dalrymple grew up in Llano, Texas. She graduated from Llano High School before attending and graduating from the University of Texas where she met a young man, Bill Davidson, who would become her husband after he entered the service following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

In 1943, after learning that her husband’s plane had gone down, Ms. Dalrymple decided to honor her late husband by becoming a pilot with the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). She learned to fly several different types of planes while training. She would go on to fly countless hours ferrying planes across the United States in support of the war effort. On March 10, 2010, Ms. Dalrymple was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with her fellow WASP members.

