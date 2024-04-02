Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Texas City High School and La Marque High School recently showcased their skills

by Brandon Williams
Eight talented students from both Texas City High School and La Marque High School recently showcased their skills at the CIEF Design Build Competition held at Lone Star College-North Harris Campus. This competition aims to ignite career awareness in the construction industry among high school students, and our students truly shone!

In the Open category, the students soared to success, clinching the top award for Architectural Design!  Additionally, let’s give a huge round of applause to John Spurgeon, the team’s Safety Manager, for winning the Safety Man of the Year award, and a special shoutout to Saul Barrera for securing a well-deserved $1,500 scholarship.

Congratulations to all participants: Zac Doraty, KaLeb Kane, Christian Thornton, John Spurgeon, Saul Barrera, Dylan Mundine from TCHS, and Erick Cedillo and Elijah Hurt from LMHS. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off!  Their teacher is Lee Taylor.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

