Eight talented students from both Texas City High School and La Marque High School recently showcased their skills at the CIEF Design Build Competition held at Lone Star College-North Harris Campus. This competition aims to ignite career awareness in the construction industry among high school students, and our students truly shone!

In the Open category, the students soared to success, clinching the top award for Architectural Design! Additionally, let’s give a huge round of applause to John Spurgeon, the team’s Safety Manager, for winning the Safety Man of the Year award, and a special shoutout to Saul Barrera for securing a well-deserved $1,500 scholarship.

Congratulations to all participants: Zac Doraty, KaLeb Kane, Christian Thornton, John Spurgeon, Saul Barrera, Dylan Mundine from TCHS, and Erick Cedillo and Elijah Hurt from LMHS. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off! Their teacher is Lee Taylor.