Hitchcock HS as the school celebrated the largest cohort of female athletes committing

May 15 was a monumental day for Hitchcock High School as the school celebrated the largest cohort of female athletes committing to play sports at the collegiate level on scholarships! Congratulations to these incredible young women:
Tiarra Spells – Andrew College
Paris Whitfield – Champion Christian College
Aaliyah Evans – University of Central Oklahoma
Genesis Carter – Eastern New Mexico University
They’ve not only achieved great personal milestones but have also set the bar for future generations of world changers at Hitchcock High. Let’s cheer them on as they take their talents to the next level!