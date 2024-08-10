TC-LM Chamber Bayou Bingo

The time is now to get your tables! Enjoy playing 20 rounds of bingo, swag bags, prizes, food, large raffle, live auction and tastings from local spirit vendors. Gather your friends or your business team, because you don’t want to miss this evening of fun and excitement! Join us on Friday, August 16 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Doyle Convention Center, Texas City.

Individual tickets are still on sale! Get your for $75! Your ticket includes: 20 games of bingo (6 cards per game), swag bag, dinner and drinks. Some sponsorships are still available! Seize the opportunity to spotlight your business at this New Signature Event. Choose one of these sponsorship levels to have your business in front of 600+ attendees. Click below to view these opportunities now!

Did you know your business can be showcased at this event? We are looking for prizes for the bingo winners! If you or your business would like to donate a prize, let us know! These prizes will be displayed in front of everyone attending. It is a wonderful way to showcase your business! If interested or need more information, please email Stefanie Aldrich at stefanie@TCLMchamber.com today. Portions of the proceeds will go to selected non-profit organizations.