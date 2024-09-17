Home Education COM Awarded Grant for Expansion of Adult Education and Literacy Programs by TWC
COM Awarded Grant for Expansion of Adult Education and Literacy Programs by TWC

(Texas City, Texas) — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) formally announced on September 10, that it has awarded $83,030,502 to 40 grantees across the state in support of adult education and literacy, with College of the Mainland (COM) receiving $840,978. 

Funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education, these grants will continue educational opportunities for 70,000 adult learners served by TWC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) programs.

College of the Mainland offers several adult education and literacy programs, including English as a second language (ESL) and high school equivalency classes. These programs provide support for students who need help improving their English language skills or who have not completed their GED.

TWC works with eligible providers across the state to provide AEL services that help Texans develop confidence and skills for success in the workforce. AEL services are provided free of charge to adult learners who lack functional literacy or have not earned a high school diploma (or recognized equivalent). Eligibility also applies to English Language Learners, including non-English-speaking professionals who have relocated to the U.S. with degrees or credentials from their native countries.

To view the official announcement, visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/news/twc-awards-over-83-million-grants-expansion-adult-education-and-literacy-programs

Photo: A student receives assistance during an English as a second language class at College of the Mainland.

