College of the Mainland Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Exciting Events

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) proudly joins the nation in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year. This special month highlights the rich and diverse Hispanic cultural heritage and traditions found throughout our local community and across the world.

The month-long celebration kicked off on Sept. 10 with an exciting event featuring mariachi music, free Colombian empanadas and face painting. The festive event set the tone for a series of activities celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions at COM.

As the Hispanic population continues to grow, comprising the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the nation, 26.8% of Galveston County’s population identifies as Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census. At COM, Hispanic students represent approximately 37% of the total student body. As a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), COM meets the criteria as an accredited, degree-granting nonprofit institution with at least 25% Hispanic undergraduate enrollment.

In honor of this significant cultural celebration, the College has planned a variety of events open to students, employees and community members. These events will recognize and celebrate the history, traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community.

The celebration will culminate with Fiesta Comunidad on Saturday, Oct. 12. The free community event for the whole family will be packed with fun activities, entertainment and food, offering a vibrant tribute to Hispanic heritage.

For more information on COM’s Hispanic Heritage Month events, including Fiesta Comunidad, visit www.com.edu/hhm/

Photo: Students at College of the Mainland celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during a kickoff event on Sept. 10.

