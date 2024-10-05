Resonate Church Celebrates Five Years of Faith, Love, and Community Impact

Written By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Features Editor

Resonate Church, a thriving community of believers in La Marque and Texas City, recently celebrated its 5th anniversary with gratitude and joy. Over the past five years, the church has left an indelible mark on the community through various ministries, outreach efforts, and fostering meaningful connections.

The church’s dedication to youth mentor programs has empowered young people, guiding them toward a brighter future. Their commitment to adult reentry programs has offered crucial support and resources for individuals seeking a successful transition back into society. Resonate Church has also cultivated a sense of belonging and spiritual growth through community discipleship groups, providing members a space to deepen their faith and engage in thoughtful conversations.

Additionally, the church’s involvement in community initiatives like Servolution Mainland has contributed significantly to the betterment of the area, promoting unity, volunteerism, and service. The church’s participation in the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event has created cherished memories for individuals with special needs and their families, while their support of the Good Samaritan Food Pantry has made a difference in addressing food insecurity within the local community.

Under the leadership of Pastor Jervie Lamont Windom and his wife, Nilda, Resonate Church has established an environment where individuals can develop their faith and forge lasting relationships. Their unwavering dedication to spiritual growth and community involvement has instilled a sense of unity and purpose among members, resulting in a profound impact on countless lives.

The 5th-anniversary celebration, themed “God is Writing Your Story,” served as an opportunity for the congregation to reflect on their shared journey and the divinely orchestrated narratives that have unfolded within the community. Each story, a testament to the transformative power of God’s love and grace, highlighted the significance of the church’s collective mission and the deep roots they have cultivated in the community.

As Resonate Church looks to the future, they remain steadfast in their commitment to spreading the gospel, nurturing spiritual growth, and effecting positive change in the world. With their enduring dedication to faith, service, and cultivating strong relationships, Resonate Church will continue to weave an inspirational tapestry of God’s love, hope, and redemption, ensuring that their story—and the stories of those they serve—will resonate within the hearts of the La Marque and Texas City communities for generations to come.

Thank You Resonate for all you are doing to serve our community and may the Lord continue to bless you with many more years of service!!!!