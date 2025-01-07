The Rotary Club of Texas City is excited to announce the 15th Annual Mardi Gras Gala “Urban Cowboy” Style. The spectacular event is set for February 8, 2025, at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City at 7:00 p.m. The Mardi Gras Parade will start the day off at noon along Palmer Hwy. in Texas City.

The proceeds from the Gala will help provide funding for the many community and international projects and programs Rotary provides and/or has provided such as the Rotary Pavilion, Rotary Fitness Trail and updates to the Trail, Mission 823 Faith House Rotary Room International Project, Shoal Point Lighthouse and Layettes for Nicaragua. Rotary also supports educational projects and programs for Texas City ISD such as:

Ø Scholarships for graduating seniors

Ø RYLA – Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program

Ø I Like Me personalized books for Kindergartners

Ø Youth in Government

Ø Civility in Government Washington D.C. Trip for High School students

Ø School Supply Drive Donations

Ø Adopt-A-Family donations and toys

Ø Jr. Rotarians

Ø Interact Club sponsor

At the Gala you will be provided with a delicious dinner, open bar, silent and live auctions and continuous music throughout the evening featuring the Al White Band and DJ Wayne Sanders. Again, this year, a Raffle with cash prizes.

Rotary values your participation and sponsorship for a truly fun evening. There are various levels for you to choose a perfect fit for you or your company. Silent and Live Auctions will be going on that evening, so if you have an item you would like to donate in lieu of a sponsorship, please let us know and we will be glad to pick up.

If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to your support of this spectacular event.

Laissez le bon temps rouler, Mardi Gras Committee

For questions, please contact Committee Chair Geny White at 409-750-2147 or club executive secretary Dawn Tholcken at 281-923-5197 or dewintexas@sbcglobal.net.

Rotary Club of Texas City

Save the Date for the 15th Annual Mardi Gras Gala and Parade – “Urban Cowboy” Style!

Dust off those boots and get ready for some Two-Stepping to live tunes by The Al White Band and DJ Wayne Sanders on February 8, 2025! Whether you’re looking to join as a sponsor or buy individual tickets, there’s a spot for everyone. Plus, don’t miss your chance to win big with our Mardi Gras Raffle – only 300 tickets will be sold, with

prizes of 1st Place – $5000, 2nd Place – $2500, and 3rd Place – $1000!

Tickets are $100 each.

Parade begins at noon at Palmer & 29th Street

Gala kicks off at 7:00 p.m., with an exclusive VIP Happy Hour for our top sponsors

Registration forms are available on tables, with Dawn, in the weekly

meeting notice email, or at www.mainlandmardigras.com. Don’t

miss out – sign up today! #MardiGrasGala #UrbanCowboy #RotaryProud #WinBig