Federal Support hits $2 Billion for Texas Disasters Six Months after Presidential Declaration for Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – Six months have passed since Hurricane Beryl first struck Texas on July 5, followed by President Biden’s

Major Disaster Declaration on July 9. The hurricane decimated hundreds of communities, prompting FEMA Individual

Assistance designations in 22 counties, and Public Assistance in 67 counties.

Millions of federal dollars immediately became available through FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration

(SBA) in addition to 2,912 federal staff. Many FEMA and SBA staff were already in Texas addressing the extreme

winds, tornadoes and flooding that had descended on a vast stretch of the state, including Houston, from April 26

through June 5. Additionally, FEMA has hired a total of 100 Texas residents to work on the two disasters.

As federal assistance supplemented state, local and community efforts, survivors’ success stories have mounted.

After six months, FEMA’s numbers help tell their stories. As of Jan. 9, the total federal contribution to recovery for

both disasters, so far, is more than $2 Billion. Dollars approved for the Texas disasters are below.

Dollars approved for Hurricane Beryl recovery at six months:

▪ Total Individual Assistance: $1,101,176,000, serving 805,441 Texas households

o Housing Assistance: $157,328,713

o Other Needs Assistance: $643,067,154

▪ National Flood Insurance Claims paid: $53,700,000.

For extreme winds, tornadoes and flooding (declared May 17):

▪ Total Individual Assistance: $260,023,155

o Housing Assistance: $124,581,047

o Other Needs Assistance: $135,442,108

Federal Support Hits $2 Billion for Texas Six Months after Spring Storms, Flooding and Tornadoes

January 2025

▪ National Flood Insurance Claims paid: $73,045,544.

For both disasters:

▪ Total SBA Disaster Loans approved for both disasters exceed $646,168,122.

▪ Total Public Assistance grants for both disasters: $107.5 million (2,758 projects)

▪ Hazard Mitigation Grants for both disasters: estimated to exceed $288,402,474

Some successes can’t be measured in dollars. For example, 57,045 survivors visited the 80 Disaster Recovery

Centers FEMA opened to provide one-on-one assistance to Texans from multiple public and private resources. FEMA

Disaster Assistance crews visited more than 410,000 homes and 10,000 community locations to help residents

and check on their needs. FEMA has provided more than one million nights in hotel rooms for households whose

homes were too damaged to inhabit safely.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798 and fema.gov/disaster/4781.

