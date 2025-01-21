Rotary Club of Texas City

Save the Date for the 15th Annual Mardi Gras Gala and Parade – “Urban Cowboy” Style!

Dust off those boots and get ready for some Two-Stepping to live tunes by The Al White Band and DJ Wayne Sanders on February 8, 2025! Whether you’re looking to join as a sponsor or buy individual

tickets, there’s a spot for everyone. Plus, don’t miss your chance to win big with our Mardi Gras Raffle – only 300 tickets will be sold, with prizes of 1st Place – $5000, 2nd Place – $2500, and 3rd Place – $1000!

Tickets are $100 each.

Parade begins at noon at Palmer & 29th Street

Gala kicks off at 7:00 p.m., with an exclusive VIP Happy Hour for our top sponsors

Registration forms are available on tables, with Dawn, in the weekly meeting notice email, or at www.mainlandmardigras.com. Don’t miss out – sign up today! #MardiGrasGala #UrbanCowboy #RotaryProud #WinBig