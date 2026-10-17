Latinas for the Arts Hosts Inaugural Día de los Muertos Fashion Show

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Latinas for the Arts invites the community to its inaugural Día de los Muertos Fashion Show on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.

Behind the iconic skull makeup and elaborate costumes synonymous with Día de los Muertos lies a deep history of art, symbolism, and tradition. The fashion show will celebrate this cultural heritage.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Grand 1894 Opera House, supporting children’s programming and the preservation of Galveston’s premier historic performing arts venue.

“We were looking for a dynamic way to celebrate the heritage of Día de los Muertos while giving back to our local arts community,” said Cindy Holmes, founding member of Latinas for the Arts. “This fashion show is going to be cool! Attendees will have an unforgettable afternoon of culture, fashion, and education. There will be a narrator explaining the true meaning behind the stunning costumes and traditions and why we continue to celebrate our loved ones who have passed on.”

Guests will witness a runway presentation highlighting the history and symbolism of La Catrina—the elegant, well-dressed female skeleton that has become the visual symbol of Día de los Muertos.

Catrina was originally created as a zinc print by Mexican printmaker José Guadalupe Posada as “La Calavera Garbancera” (1910–1913). His work depicted a female skull with a full smile and an elaborate female hat adorned with feathers.

Muralist Diego Rivera incorporated the original print into his mural, Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Central. He gave her a body and embellished her with a full wardrobe that represented many aspects of Mexican culture.

The event will feature a traditional multi-tiered Ofrenda (altar), built with vibrant marigolds, candles, and traditional offerings meant to welcome back the spirits of loved ones, such as food the loved one liked or small items from their lifetime. Guests are invited to bring photos of their loved ones that they can take home after the event.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at TheGrand.com or by calling the box office at 409-765-1894.