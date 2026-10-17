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Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Harold Cash Living Legend Rodeo and Charity presents the 2nd Annual Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet, celebrating the 2026 inductees: Nathaniel Allen, Eric Boykins, Charlie Davis, Elijah Davis, Scott Kelley, Clary Milburn, James “Pat” Patterson, and Osbe Sherwood.

The event will feature Harold Cash, who will lend his voice to the Cowboy Prayer and a salute to Old Glory. “We’re gonna recognize the veterans and the cowboys,” said Cash. The Reverend Chris Carter Sr. will serve as Master of Ceremony, and the evening will include live entertainment.

The event will be held Sunday, November 8, at the Wayne Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main Street (FM 519), La Marque, Texas 77568. The reception begins at 3:30 p.m., and the banquet begins at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Reserved tables are $280. Cash and Cash App will be accepted as forms of payment. For more ticket information, contact Harold Cash at 409-750-1400. Sponsorships are welcome.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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