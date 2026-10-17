By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Harold Cash Living Legend Rodeo and Charity presents the 2nd Annual Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet, celebrating the 2026 inductees: Nathaniel Allen, Eric Boykins, Charlie Davis, Elijah Davis, Scott Kelley, Clary Milburn, James “Pat” Patterson, and Osbe Sherwood.

The event will feature Harold Cash, who will lend his voice to the Cowboy Prayer and a salute to Old Glory. “We’re gonna recognize the veterans and the cowboys,” said Cash. The Reverend Chris Carter Sr. will serve as Master of Ceremony, and the evening will include live entertainment.

The event will be held Sunday, November 8, at the Wayne Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main Street (FM 519), La Marque, Texas 77568. The reception begins at 3:30 p.m., and the banquet begins at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Reserved tables are $280. Cash and Cash App will be accepted as forms of payment. For more ticket information, contact Harold Cash at 409-750-1400. Sponsorships are welcome.

