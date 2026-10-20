Friendswood remains the area’s only undefeated football team after topping Freeman 30-0 last Friday. The Mustangs will look to stay perfect when they travel to Angleton on Friday at 7 PM.
Friendswood remains the area’s only undefeated football team
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Friendswood remains the area’s only undefeated football team after topping Freeman 30-0 last Friday. The Mustangs will look to stay perfect when they travel to Angleton on Friday at 7 PM.
Friendswood remains the area’s only undefeated football team after topping Freeman 30-0 last Friday. The Mustangs will look to stay perfect when they travel to Angleton on Friday at 7 PM.