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Valero’s Texas City Refinery had their annual magnificent Benefit for Children funding award program

by Publisher
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By José A. Boix, Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future Board Member

On Monday, November 2, 2026, Valero’s Texas City Refinery had their annual magnificent Benefit for Children funding award program.  They awarded $500,000 to seven nonprofits that focus on children’s programs.  Funds come from the annual Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open, a leading charitable golf tournament that was first played in 1922, is considered to be the sixth oldest professional tournament worldwide.  It supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations in the local communities where they live and work.  

Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, business partners and volunteers, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children raised $25.2 million in net proceeds in 2026, with the tournament generating more than $306 million over its 104-year history.

Three local Independent School Districts Education Foundations were blessed and fortunate to receive much needed funds to continue to support their education Mission, Vision and Values.  These were:  Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, Santa Fé Texas Education Foundation and Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future.

The Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future was elated to receive $100,000  The funds will be directed to expand and update our Districtwide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.  STEM literacy is vital for preparing our students – our future leaders.

On behalf of the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, I would like to thank Valero’s Texas City Refinery for your continued commitment, support and partnership!  Our future depends on education.  Together, we are helping develop our future, today!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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