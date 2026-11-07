By José A. Boix, Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future Board Member

On Monday, November 2, 2026, Valero’s Texas City Refinery had their annual magnificent Benefit for Children funding award program. They awarded $500,000 to seven nonprofits that focus on children’s programs. Funds come from the annual Valero Texas Open

The Valero Texas Open, a leading charitable golf tournament that was first played in 1922, is considered to be the sixth oldest professional tournament worldwide. It supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations in the local communities where they live and work.

Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, business partners and volunteers, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children raised $25.2 million in net proceeds in 2026, with the tournament generating more than $306 million over its 104-year history.

Three local Independent School Districts Education Foundations were blessed and fortunate to receive much needed funds to continue to support their education Mission, Vision and Values. These were: Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, Santa Fé Texas Education Foundation and Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future.

The Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future was elated to receive $100,000 The funds will be directed to expand and update our Districtwide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. STEM literacy is vital for preparing our students – our future leaders.

On behalf of the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, I would like to thank Valero’s Texas City Refinery for your continued commitment, support and partnership! Our future depends on education. Together, we are helping develop our future, today!