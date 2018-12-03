GIVE WISELY ALL THROUGH THE SEASON: BBB ALERTS DONORS TO CHARITY SCAMS AND TIPS ON GIVING DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

From collection kettles to toy drives to end-of-the-year tax deductions, the spirit of the holidays means giving to favorite

causes and to those less fortunate. With that in mind, several charities started Giving Tuesday to follow the busy shopping

weekend after Thanksgiving (Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday). Giving Tuesday fell on

November 27, this year; unfortunately the need continues throughout the season. So it becomes really important to make

sure that when we give, our dollars reach their expected destination.

Unfortunately, scammers also take advantage of the giving season to perpetuate charity fraud, and the Better Business

Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas is sharing examples of possible scams to educate donors:

Fake or copycat charities: Scammers sometimes set up fake charities with similar sounding names of well-known

charities. These fake charities may appear online, creating websites, phishing emails, or social media pages piggybacking

off of the names of other charities. In some instances, the entity may falsely claim an affiliation to a legitimate charity

by using its name or logo without permission in order to trick donors into giving.

Crowdfunding donation scams: Chances are you’ve seen crowdfunding campaigns online, which may include a variety

of opportunities to give to individuals in need. Most crowdfunding campaigns are well-meaning but, unfortunately, some

are not. Scammers are active on crowdfunding sites too, as witnessed with the recent news concerning the individuals

connected to the alleged Good Samaritan scam, supposedly helping a homeless veteran following his good deed when,

according to prosecutors, the entire story was a ruse to target potential donors.

Aggressive telemarketers: Although phone fundraisers can be helpful for legitimate

organizations seeking support, calls that aggressively ask you to donate money are a red flag.

The BBB urges donors to research charities and possible scams before giving to ensure that their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations and

offers the following tips to avoid scams:

• Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of

the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

• Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations.

• Be wary of emotional appeals and always research the charity when possible

• If donating to a crowdfunding campaign, only give to individuals you know.

• Recognize telemarketing cautions. Telemarketing can be a costly method of fundraising unless carefully managed. If interested in donating after receiving a call on

behalf of a charity, always check out the organization before donating.

• Never agree to use wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards. Check online or call The Better Business Bureau

• And most importantly, when you can, Give Locally