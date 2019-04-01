Master Gardeners Share Their Expertise

May 4 “Succulent Propagation (a hands-on demonstration)” with Certified Texas Master Gardeners and Dallas County Master Gardeners Paula Spletter and Marilyn Hill presenting, 9:30-11 am, at Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. Pre-register by email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or phone 281-309-5065; for additional details http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html. Free, but pre-registration required.



May 4 “Modern Succulents with Tillandsias Workshop (a hands-on demonstration) ” with Certified Texas Master Gardeners and Dallas County Master Gardeners Paula Spletter and Marilyn Hill presenting, 1-2:30 pm, at Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568. Pre-register by email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or phone 281-309-5065; for additional details http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html. *Course fee of $30 to cover materials, you get to keep your creation. Class size limited to 40 participants; pre-registration required.*



May 18 “Home Fruit Growers’ Tour”, three fruit orchards and vegetable gardens open for tours, 9-12 Noon. No rain date, takes place rain or shine. Tour in any order. Locations: Galveston County Master Gardener homeowner, 5202 Highland Road, Santa Fe 77517; Galveston County Master Gardener Discovery Orchard and Garden, 4102 Main Street (Hwy 519), La Marque 77568; Fruits ‘n Such orchard, 6309 Ave. U, Dickinson 77539 (phone 832-443-6733). No pre-registration required. For additional details http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html.



May 18 “All About Louisiana Irises” (how to obtain and share/trade) with Monica Martens, Galveston County Master Gardener, presenting, 1-3 pm, at Galveston County AgriLife Extension Bldg. in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main, La Marque; email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or phone 281-309-5065; for additional details http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html. Free, but pre-registration required.

