The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Salute sponsored by the Rotary Club of Texas City and the City of Texas City on November 10, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. Veterans are encouraged to come out and be honored for their service. For more information, call 409-948-3111 or email at Texas-city-tx.org.
