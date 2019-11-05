Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img
By
/
On Nov 5, 2019
/
At 3:43pm
/
349 Views
The public is invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Salute sponsored by the Rotary Club of Texas City and the City of Texas City on November 10, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. Veterans are encouraged to come out and be honored for their service. For more information, call 409-948-3111 or email at Texas-city-tx.org.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar