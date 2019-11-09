Community Calendar of Events

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –November 18, 2019, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month – November 26, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –November 19, 2019, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –November 12, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –December 2, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –November 28, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –November 18, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – November 20, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – November 11, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – November 12, 2019, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — November 14, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – November 20, 2019, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Fetching Lab Trivia Night

Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th Street N., Texas City. Prizes will be awarded along with new beers to be released on Thursdays. For more information, call 281-414-7355 or email at fetchinglabbrewery@gmail.com.

Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



Food Truck Fest Featuring Blaggards

November 10, 2019, 12:00pm to 7:00pm, Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Avenue T, Santa Fe. The 9th annual festival will have its biggest roster of food trucks. Third Stone Band will be on stage from 12:00pm to 3:00pm while Blaggards will be on stage from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Santa will be taking pictures onsite from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children under 12 are free, and all retired and active military are free with ID. For more information, call 409-925-1401 or email at info@haakwine.com.



Pistons & Paws

November 10, 2019, 11:00am to 2:00pm, Ronnie’s Hog Heaven, 4355 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson. Blow out event will feature a motorcycle fun run, swap meet, music, food vendors, live and silent auction and pet adoptions. For more information, call the bar at 281-309-0599.



Kiwanis Club of La Marque November Speaker Series

November 12, 2019, 12:00pm to 1:00pm, Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 1st St, La Marque. Dr. Carla Boone, Workforce & Continuing Education Dean at College of the Mainland, will be the guest speaker this month. Come to hear more about Dr. Boone’s journey and how she has impacted the lives of thousands of students yearly through her dedication to continuing education opportunities in Galveston County. Attendance is free with the choice from Benito’s menu optional. For more information, call 409-938-9255.

TCHS Choir Booster Club Presents Café Night Holiday Market

November 12, 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Texas City High School, 1431 9th Avenue North, Texas City. Come visit the annual Café Night and Holiday Market hosted by the TCHS Choir Booster Club. Come for an amazing evening of shopping, Starbucks and pastries all while enjoying the award-winning TCHS Choir. For vendor information and application, please contact Heather Hildebrand at 409-457-4375 or tchschoirbooster@gmail.com.

Presale Kick Off Party

November 14, 2019, 7:00am to 5:00am, Crunch Fitness, 96 Gulf Freeway, League City. Join Crunch Fitness for their kick off to celebrate the beginning of their presales that all last all day long. Sales include memberships as low as $9.95 per month and $0 to join. There will be food trucks, a DJ, tons of freebies from Crunch Fitness partners and other events. For more information, call 346-278-5030 or visit https://info.crunch.com/sweepstakes-presale.

Holiday Letter Drive for Overseas Marines

November 15, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764, Santa Fe. Help us show love and support to our overseas troops who will not be home for the holidays this year. We will be taking donations to send care packages to Marines deployed in Kuwait. We are working through AnySoldier.com to provide packages and letters to troops who typically do not get mail from home. There will be food trucks, live music and fun for everyone. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email 3acresfoodtruckpark@gmail.com.



Bike Night at Three Acres

November 16, 2019, 5:00pm to 10:00pm, Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764, Santa Fe. Live music, cold beer and best food trucks in town will be part of the evening’s events. Come show off your rides and meet new people and/or old friends. Put your name in for a chance to win a $20 gift card, with the winner picked at 8:00pm. Must be present to win. Cold drinks and live music begins at 7:00pm. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.*

FALL in Love Date Night: Wine and Painting Under the Stars

November 16, 2019, 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Penny’s Beer Garden, 1001 FM 646 N, Dickinson. Join us for date night under the starts. Enjoy a bottle of wine while painting in the moonlight and fall in love again. Registration is required. Guests will get a full bottle of wine to enjoy with their date while painting a wine bottle lamp with twinkle lights and nibbling on cheese and charcuterie while painting the night away. Tickets can be purchased at sparkcrafting.com/events. For more information, call 832-315-6263 or email at pennysbeergarden@gmail.com.

Texas City Christmas Parade Registration

Current through December 2, 2019. Those interested in registration can go on the City of Texas City’s web site for an official registration form. The parade will be held on December 5, 2019 beginning at 5:30pm. For more information, call 409-643-5990.

