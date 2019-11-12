“A beautiful day to celebrate the essence of Santa Fe”

A PERFECT DAY OF WEATHER provided the backdrop for Saturday’s annual Santa Fe Heritage Festival at Runge Park. Hundreds came out throughout the day, which began with Operation Honor Our Local Veterans parade and celebration, a community service project that was founded by Santa Fe Councilman Fidencio “Junior” Leija.

The Heritage Festival also included a rodeo, and an Old Smokey Cook-Off. Attendees also had the opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping through the variety of local vendors that were available throughout the day. There was also a kid-friendly zone that allowed youngsters to participate in carnival games and bounce houses.

“It was a beautiful day to come out and celebrate the true essence of Santa Fe,” said LaVon Gatson, who made the trip from Pearland with her husband. “This was my first time to attend the festival, and I enjoyed the hospitality from the community. I’m sure we’ll be back here next year.”

A nod to the city’s past came in the form of antique tractors along with a historical art display that helped define the path Santa Fe has made to becoming a city that welcomes its guests with open arms.

The day’s events were capped off by a hometown dance featuring the music of local entertainer Kevin Charles.

“The city should be honored for how successful a day this was,” said Gatson. “This is a proud community that makes everyone feel like part of a family. I will look forward to the next big event in Santa Fe.”

The next big event will be on December 7, when the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Christmas Parade & Christmas in the Park.

