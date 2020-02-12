Mainland Mardi Gras captures spirit of family, community

TEXAS CITY KICKED OFF MARDI GRAS season with the annual Mainland Mardi Gras on Saturday morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures awaited the crowd that filled much of Palmer Highway before the parade worked its way to a conclusion on Sixth Street, where the growing businesses had their doors open for those looking to extend their fun.

The three miles that the parade trekked offered a fun reminder of how Texas City and the Mainland itself – continues to grow while also showing the sense of spirit and community that has helped define the area. While Galveston will dial things up with its version of Mardi Gras beginning on Saturday, the Mainland Mardi Gras was more of a family-friendly affair that helped spark the area and made the first part of Saturday a fun foundation for others to carry into the remainder of the day.

Words are great, but pictures can do an effective job of telling a story. The Post Newspaper photographer Donna Carter was able to use her camera as the author of a wonderful story of a city coming together and feeling like a family.

Family is what Texas City and the Mainland is. It’s why The Post Newspaper considers it an honor and a blessing to share the good that our family offers on a daily basis.

