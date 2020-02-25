Galveston’s Fire Station 1 is finally cooking

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS treated the Galveston Fire Department to a $500 shopping spree that allowed the rugged first responders needed cooking supplies. The event came on Friday afternoon as members of Galveston’s Fire Station 1 were able to go to the Academy located on the Seawall.

“We are incredibly thankful of this kind gift and recognition from Academy Sports + Outdoors,” said Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen. “Fire Station 1 is a second home to our firefighters and these cooking items will be a great addition to the station.”

Budget restraints kept Fire Station 1 from adding cooking items after they moved into their new station last fall. Once word got out, Academy stepped into action and put the wheels in motion to assure the problem would be resolved.

“We were so excited to treat the crew of Fire Station 1 to a shopping spree,” said Galveston Academy Sports + Outdoors Director Randi Van Bibber. “Academy Sports + Outdoors appreciates their service and dedication to the city of Galveston.”

