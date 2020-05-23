Tax Protest Class Scheduled

Cheryl E. Johnson Assessor and Collector of Taxes

The Coronavirus caused all previously scheduled Effectively Protest Your Property Value classes to be cancelled. The June 9th class – previously scheduled to be held at the Mid County Annex in Texas City will now be held at the College of the Mainland Conference Center on the Monticello side of the campus. Class is scheduled from 6 pm to 8 pm and will be provided by Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl E. Johnson.

This class will focus on the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) or formal protest process. Don’t go to the ARB hearing unprepared! Attend this important class first!

Seating will be limited to accommodate social distancing in place at that time. Arrive on time to insure you have a seat! Reservations are NOT required and the class is free.

Cannot attend? Download and review Protest booklet and spreadsheet posted at www.galcotax.com on the Homepage and at Press Releases & Other Important Information link. The booklet contains all information you need to successfully protest.