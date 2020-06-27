The Moody Foundation Surprises The Salvation Army With $25,000 for COVID-19 Response

GALVESTON — The Moody Foundation surprised The Salvation Army of Galveston County with news that it was giving an additional $25,000 to assist with its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We did not know that the Moody Foundation was considering additional funding to help us with the additional costs associated with expanded services due to Covid-19. We are grateful that they continue to monitor the needs of the community and are so generous with their support,” said Captain Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has funding available to help Galveston County residents who need help with rent/mortgage, utility payments or medicine due to employment interruption because of the coronavirus. Residents should call 409-763-1691 Monday through Friday between 9:00am and 3:00 pm to find out what documentation is needed to apply for assistance. This funding is provided by The Moody Foundation, The United Way of Galveston County Mainland and Galveston County. Grocery boxes are also available on a weekly basis.

The Center of Hope at 601 51st Street houses a 124-bed emergency over-night shelter and provides case management for the homeless community. Capacity has been reduced to 60 for social distancing purposes and grab-and-go hot meals for the outside community are served from the canteen in the parking lot at 5:00 pm. Over 10,000 hot meals have been served since the disaster declaration was made in March.

The Salvation Army relies solely on the community it serves to support the needs of the area. To help, you can make a donation online or check out volunteer opportunities at www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.# # #