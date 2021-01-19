Lack of parades, celebrations doesn’t take away from King’s message, vision

COVID DENIED GALVESTON COUNTY and the rest of the nation of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, as the pandemic dashed the annual parades and public celebrations that define the day America honors one of its greatest sons.

What the pandemic cannot do, of course, is to keep us from following the words of Dr. King, who would have turned 91 this past Friday. His vision of peace and providing to the less fortunate are practices that we can do on a daily basis. Monday is not the only day of the year where “the time is always right to do what’s right.”

We can all “have a dream” to make our world a better place, and in the wake of the events that have put a negative light on Galveston County, now is a good for us to remember that “darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

As God was in Dr. King, so is Dr. King in us all. Perhaps next January will present us with an opportunity to see parades and hear reenactments of his words. In the meantime, we can individually be the change Dr. King so long desired to see in America.