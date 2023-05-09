Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Cinco De Mayo Traditions

The League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151 held their annual Cinco De Mayo event in front of the Galveston County Courthouse on Saturday. Young dancers and musical imitators were a big hit with the audience. Zaida Santiago is just 7 years old, and he had a lot of fun mimicking the moves of famous Vicente Fernandez. Kimberly Sam, another 7-year-old, accompanied him with her ballet folkloric moves. 

The children are part of an after-school program at Galveston’s L.A. Morgan Elementary School, where they learn and practice traditional music and dance from Mexico along with contemporary Mexican-American music and dance styles.

