Veterans Corner: Vets, COM, and the Importance of Voting on June 17

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Voting is a right that we veterans have served to protect and, therefore, it follows that it’s one that we should try and do our very best to also participate in whenever possible. The “big” national votes are important but oftentimes some of the most important elections, the ones that affect individuals directly, are overlooked simply because they are local, do not receive large funding campaigns and many times because they are positions that lack wide-span public recognition due to their volunteer nature. Don’t be fooled, volunteerism doesn’t equate to “less important” status and in many cases keeping the position “volunteer” based helps to keep ethics in line in integral service positions that require a long term, often years long, commitment to community. One such election is happening now at our College of the Mainland (COM).

Veterans, it’s time to get up and get the vote out to help select the next COM Trustee Position (At-Large, Position 7). The vote takes place on Saturday, June 17. for registered voters of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque school districts. This person, o will serve for a period of 6 years and will be involved in making important decisions that will impact all COM students including veterans & military family members who attend COM.

Not all colleges are veteran or military friendly despite advertising and the willingness to take our tuition dollars but that’s simply not true at College of the Mainland; COM is veteran friendly and keeping it that way, reflecting the spirit of the community it serves who supports our armed forces family begins with exercising the right to vote-in the proper leadership to sustain and grow that support.

The candidates, presented alphabetically, for this run-off election are:

· Don Gartman

· Keith Henry

Important Voting Information:

· Early Voting Dates: June 5-9 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and June 12-13 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Election Day: June 17 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Polling Locations: For a full list of voting locations, visit www.galvestonvotes.org.

Take the time to vote in the most important votes veterans, the local elections that touch you and those you love directly. Be sure to get involved and vote!

The College of the Mainland, its board, educators, staff and elected officials support our at-large (yet minority) military family community with honor, respect, and great support on campus and off campus every day. Let’s be sure to keep it that way by showing up and voting, letting the candidates know what is important to you and the voting demographic your vote represents.

Also, be sure to stop in and visit with COM’s community involved staff at the Veterans Center located in the college’s Student Center. The amazing staff at the COM Vet Center show up to help serve – in academic counseling, providing VA educational assistance, hosting a lounge space with computer banks as well as working in coordination with local nonprofits to help in many efforts like supplying a food pantry that aids in offsetting a struggling college student’s food insecurity.

Here is some contact information for COM’s Vet Center:

Veteran Center Front Desk

409-933-8455

fax: 409-933-8223

comvets@com.edu

Hours of Operation

Monday–Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m

Have a great week and see you next!

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.