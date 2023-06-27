Nick Gary Foundation Names 2023 Scholarship Recipients 

The Nick Gary Foundation takes immense pride in unveiling our remarkable 2023 Scholarship Recipients. We have the privilege to bestow ten deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship in Nick’s memory. By extending this financial support, we aim to ensure that Nick’s legacy thrives and continues to inspire future generations.
1) Toi Goffney – Dickinson High School, will attend Texas Women’s University, major in Dental Hygienist
2) Jimmie Saldana IV – La Marque High School, will attend Prairie View A&M University, major in Mechanical Engineering
3) Sim Celina – Ball High School, will attend Texas A&M University, major in Economics
4) Aldrick Stromile – Texas City High School, will attend Southern Nazarene University, major in Kinesiology
5) Tan Hoang – Clear Brook High School, will attend University of Houston, major in Biology
6) Luke Mejia – Clear Falls High School, will attend University of Houston, major in Physics
7) Manuel Gonzales IV – Texas City High School, will attend University of Houston, major in Civil / Environmental Engineering
8) Tara Woeste – Clear Springs High School, will attend Texas A&M University, major in Animal Science
9) Lane Tacquard – Santa Fe High School, will attend Tarleton State University, major in Business
10) Bailee King – Dickinson High School, will attend Louisiana State University, major in Nursing