Amoco Supports Local Juneteenth Events

AMOCO Federal Credit Union, under the leadership of President and CEO, Shawn Bailey, celebrated the Juneteenth holiday at some of Galveston County’s biggest events leading up to the national holiday, which culminated on June 19.

Juneteenth, birthed on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, TX, marked the end of slavery in the United States. It was on that day, 158 years ago, that Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived on the island to proclaim that all slaves were free. While Juneteenth didn’t become a federal holiday until 2021, it has long been a day that honors the end of unthinkable and unimaginable hardships African Americans endured.

Galveston County has ensured that the commemoration lives on through multiple events people can participate in. From parades to formal galas, the community whole-heartedly showed its support.

To that end, AMOCO was happy to do its part by joining in and supporting efforts both financially and physically. In Galveston, AMOCO sponsored the 26th annual Juneteenth Banquet at the Old Central Cultural Center, the Ninth Annual Juneteenth Gala and the 44th Annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Celebration, both at Ashton Villa, and a showing of the new documentary, “Juneteenth: The Galveston Story,” which was shown at the Moody Gardens IMAX Theater.

In addition, AMOCO was proud to sponsor the inaugural Juneteenth Gala for the city of La Marque, which featured art, music, inspirational speakers, and a fashion show.

Bailey, who was the keynote speaker at the ninth annual Juneteenth Gala on June 15 in Galveston, spoke about the inspiration behind his first time attending the event in 2021, and how he found himself imagining what role he would’ve played in June 1865, he said.

“I was honored and humbled to speak at the gala, as I was overcome by the history of Juneteenth and its historical significance the Ashton Villa and the city of Galveston had on shaping the end of slavery,” Bailey said. “Would I have found the courage to stand up for what was right? Would I have seen the injustices? Would I have left my family, business, etc., behind to fight for what is right? I’d like to think so. But what I do know for a fact, is that I can make a difference today.

Consequently, during my speech, I was proud to share the differences I’ve made in my life and the amazing things AMOCO has done in the communities we serve all in the spirit of Juneteenth.”

AMOCO also participated in the city of Galveston and Texas City Juneteenth parades that featured community groups, local businesses, trail riding groups, youth cheer teams, and more.

Cleveland Lane, Business Development Manager, helped to coordinate AMOCO’s involvement in the Juneteenth festivities of which several employees also participated.

“It was an honor and pleasure to represent AMOCO in the Juneteenth festivities throughout Galveston County,” Lane said. “To see elected officials and our community support these events was a joy to see. Juneteenth isn’t just for Blacks, but for all, and it’s a true blessing for us to be a part of Juneteenth and its significance toward American history.”

Undoubtedly, AMOCO will continue to support Juneteenth efforts in the community for years to come.