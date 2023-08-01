Friendswood ISD Welcomes Community to Annual Under the Oaks Gathering

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood ISD is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to the community for its highly

anticipated annual Under the Oaks celebration. Mark your calendars for Thursday, August 10, as the event takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., right in front of the esteemed Friendswood Schools Museum.

Prepare for an evening of camaraderie as students, parents, staff, and community members come together to gain insights about the upcoming 2023-2024 school year from Superintendent Thad J. Roher and other notable personnel. This engaging celebration provides an excellent opportunity to connect with the FISD family while relishing in the delightful flavors of kettle corn and lemonade. Adding to the festive atmosphere, attendees will be treated to captivating

performances by the Friendswood High School drumline, Wranglerettes, and Cheer team.

Friendswood ISD sincerely looks forward to this remarkable event and encourages everyone to

join in the festivities. Be sure to bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of

community spirit and celebration.

Caption: Corey and Courtney Truman with their children Luke and Scarlett during FISD’s Under the Oaks celebration in August of 2022.