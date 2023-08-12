Saturday, August 12, 2023
Public Input Encouraged for Proposed Galveston Island-Pelican Island Bridge Replacement Project

(Austin, TX) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Houston District will present its plans for the
replacement of the bridge connecting Galveston Island and Pelican Island. As part of our commitment to
transparency and community engagement, TxDOT is inviting the public to provide their valuable input on this
significant infrastructure project.
State Representative Terri Leo Wilson has expressed the importance of community involvement in this
endeavor, stating, “I urge all concerned citizens and constituents to actively participate in the Public Meeting.
Your insights will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this vital transportation link that connects our
islands and strengthens our local economy.”
The primary goal of the Public Meeting is to present the proposed project and gather input from the community,
alongside local officials. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the project aligns with the needs and
aspirations of the people it will serve.
To accommodate varying preferences, TxDOT is offering both virtual and in-person participation options for
the Public Meeting. The virtual experience will feature a pre-recorded presentation and all pertinent project
materials, accessible starting Tuesday, August 15, 2023, by 5 pm. These resources will be available through the
following link: https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings.html.
For those who prefer a more direct interaction, the in-person open house will take place on Thursday, August
17, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm. The event will be hosted at the Galveston Island Convention Center, located at 5600
Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, Texas 77551. This venue provides an opportunity for attendees to engage
directly with project representatives, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the proposed bridge
replacement.

