Doing the Most Good While Having a Good Time

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was Apples for Education, tail-wagging, adoptable canines for education, and it was fashions by area boutiques for education. It was an all-around friendly luncheon put on by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Galveston County.

For close to seven years, the auxiliary has hosted a fashion-show luncheon as fundraiser for the Salvation Army. Women in the field of education from across Galveston County took to the runway to participate as models for the annual event.

Serving as emcee was Marcy Hanson, who some say has roots in Galveston going back to Jean Lafitte. In her flowing pale rose gown, she introduced the educators as they stepped from behind the curtain wearing garments provided by various clothing retailers.

Some of the models were led by or were leading a dog from the local animal shelter. While the women models were not up for adoption, the pooches with leis around their necks were paraded out in hopes someone would opt to take them home.

The canine models were all good sports. Not a bark was heard out of them, and none of them marked a tree or fire hydrant while strutting on stage. But a couple furry friends refused to budge on the catwalk.

One of the adorable tail-wagers enjoyed the attention so much that getting the posing poochie to turn and head back became a moment of entertainment for everyone.

Major David Sywers, Galveston County Commanding Officer told me he was delighted to be part of the annual tradition. Though he has only been in his position in Galveston County for eight weeks, he already has had a chance to meet the auxiliary ladies and is very pleased with all the work they do for the ministry.

“They have a lot of fun, and I love their high energy, and that they just want to make a difference for the community,” Sywers said.

Galveston County Salvation Army plays host to two service centers. It continues to operate a homeless shelter in Galveston and a Boys and Girls Club in Texas City. Weekly church services, which are part of the Salvation Army traditions, and all are welcome to attend.

The Salvation Army’s mission to do “the most good” is what inspires people to be part of their cause. People in need of assistance for more than a century have found comfort and Christ’s guiding light when they turn to the Salvation Army.

The ladies’ auxiliary is proud to continue to be part of enabling the Galveston County Salvation Army to provide much needed assistance for those who have hit hard times.

“I just love it that we are able to reach others and truly do ‘the most good’’” shared Debra Burkley, historian of the ladies’ group.

As of the day of the event, the annual luncheon raised $50,000, according to Terri O’Connell treasurer of the Women’s Auxiliary. All the funds raised will stay right here in Galveston County, and all the fun had by the attendees, including the four-legged guests, will remain in the memories and hearts of those who participated.

The apples adorning all tables were hand-crafted donations from Rhae Raymond, a retired art teacher. “I am proud to be able to supply these apples for the Salvation Army to help further their cause,” Raymond said.

The apples were for sale as part of the fundraising efforts along with the centerpieces provided by DW Floral of Santa Fe.