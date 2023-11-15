Thursday, November 16, 2023
CITY OF TEXAS CITY BRINGS AGENCIES TOGETHER TO OFFERFOOD, SERVICES, ASSISTANCE TO HOMELESS POPULATION

by Publisher
The City of Texas City’s inaugural Homeless Navigation Day will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Wings of Heritage Room, located in the Nessler Center (2010 5th Ave). Hosted by the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness, the event is designed to provide resources, assistance and services to the unsheltered population in the community. Agencies and providers from throughout the region will be on-site, all under one roof and ready to assist. “We hope to shine a light on the many resources that we have and let all our residents know that, together, we can not only work to help the unsheltered, but the City of Texas City will partner with our educational, business and non-profit communities to help prevent people from joining the homeless population,” Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “It won’t fix everything at once,” Mayor Johnson said, “but I believe knowledge is power, and people need to know about all the help we already have in our community.” Free haircuts, clothes, winter items, showers, food, employment services, medical screenings, healthcare, referral services and more will be offered.

Transportation to the event will be provided for anyone who needs it by the Gulf Coast Transit District. “The Mayor’s Taskforce on Homelessness has been meeting for many months to brainstorm and address this issue, and this is the first event of action we are taking collectively,” Mayor Johnson said. “I’m excited about Navigation Day for our homeless and unsheltered population. This is just one step of a few more to come in helping this vulnerable population find all the needed resources to better their situation.”

For more information, contact the City’s Community Development Department at (409) 643-5730 or via email at communitydevelopment@texascitytx.gov, or visit www.texascitytx.gov.

