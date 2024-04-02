Looking Great (For Free): Jr. League to Host Prom Pop-Up 

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
by Brandon Williams
The Junior League of Galveston County is inviting the public to attend the annual Prom Pop-Up, which will be held at Giles Middle School this Saturday, April 6, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The event will allow area students in need of a prom dress to pick one up free of charge. “We expect to have more than 50 dresses and will probably have a few more added this week,” said Jessica Branch, the Executive Vice President Elect of the Junior League of Galveston County.

Saturday’s Prom Pop-Up marks the first time the Junior League has expanded to the entire county since beginning the event in 2018. Odyssey Academy was the first school adopted by the Junior League as students were able to take advantage of the array of dresses each year with the exception of the pandemic-driven 2020.

“We are very excited to share this with the entire county for the first time,” said Branch.

A majority of the dresses are originally used by Junior League members during their annual ball in December. Rather than have the dresses do a one-and-done, the seeds were sown for the idea to help less fortunate students to have the opportunity to look their best on Prom Night without the overwhelming concern of how to afford purchasing the attire.

Along with the prom dresses, the Prom Pop-Up will have jewelry and a number of handbags and shoes.

Giles Middle School, named after longtime La Marque High School teacher and administrator Sarah Giles, is located at 7451 Monticello Drive in Texas City.

