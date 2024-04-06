Light Up the Night Set for April 11

Bay Area Turning Point to hold Light Up the Night walk and family-friendly event on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in conjunction with other community organizations such as:

What: Members of the public will gather on Thursday, April 11, to walk a mile from Clear Lake Park and back to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by Sexual Violence and Child Abuse. Other community organizations will be participating to share their resources and raise awareness of other avenues to support the community. Several local organizations will be volunteering at the event as well, such as, Clear Creek Community Church (Mayo Small Group), Clear Lake AME Church, The Repairer’s Church Family Worship Center Women’s Ministry Women of Wisdom, and Clear Lake Masonic Lodge.

Where: Clear Lake Park at the White Top Pavilion 5001 E. NASA Pkwy, Seabrook

When: Thursday, April 11, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Details: As part of Sexual Violence Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month 2024, BATP will “Light Up the Night” on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in a display of solidarity with survivors of Sexual Violence and Child Abuse.



Join us at the White Top Pavilion in Clear Lake Park at 5:30 pm to walk to the NASA Hilton and back.

This will be a family-friendly event with grilled burgers, hotdogs, games, activities, music, and a raffle at the night’s end after the vigil! Raffle items have been graciously donated by Hawaii Fluid Art, The Thread Alliance, Charred and Starred, Galveston County Health District, and 6 Senses Dermacare.



Battery-operated candles will be provided, or feel free to get creative and light up the night.