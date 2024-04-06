Sunday, April 7, 2024
Women In Industry Conference Hosts Over 1,100 Girls, Women

Galveston College – along with eight other community colleges which comprise the Texas Gulf Coast Community College Consortium – welcomed over 1,100 high school girls and women to the 2024 Women In Industry Conference today, April 3. Twenty-five successful women working in male-dominated industries served as speakers and role models. Attendees learned about the many careers available in the petrochemical, avionics, biotech, and IT industries. 

In addition to Galveston College, the consortium includes Alvin Community College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland, Houston Community College, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College. Representatives from all nine colleges were at the conference to discuss education and training programs, financial aid, student services, and career services.

“There were so many wonderful speakers and role models from leading industry companies at the 2024 Women In Industry Conference,” said Sophie Garcia, a Ball High junior who is also earning dual credits toward a degree in welding. “They demonstrated that being a woman in this field is a challenge AND an exciting opportunity.” 

“The energy in this room is empowering,” added Central Middle School eighth grader Neia Vargas. “Knowing that I have so many women rooting for me is so inspiring. Attending the Women In Industry Conference has opened my eyes to the endless number of possibilities and opportunities that await me.”

Keynote speaker Maci Chambers of ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery helped encourage the students in attendance on how they will be able to continue paving the bright path that Chambers had laid in her path to success.

“I come from strong women, and strong women will come from me,” said Chambers.

Sponsors included: ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OXY, The Chemours Company, Olin, Turner Industries Group LLC, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Shell USA, National Center for Construction Education and Research and Workforce Solutions.

“The Women In Industry Conference is the highlight of my career. Over the past seven years we have empowered thousands of girls and women to pursue careers in male dominated industries,” said Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College.

