Awards

American Legion Auxilary Unit 89 presented scholarship checks

by Brandon Williams
#1 On May 16 the American Legion Auxilary Unit 89 presented scholarship checks to two students from the Texas City High School.  Scholarship funds are used towards education and the college of their choice.  Pictured from L-R are members of the Legion Auxiliary Unit 89 Darlene Franovich, Regina Daniels, Trinidad Ortiz, recipients Lillianne Mataranga and Mymka Martinez, with Auxiliary members Monica Banuelos and Cheryl Arevalo.

Sons of American Legion Squadron

#2 Recently, on May 16, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron Unit 89 presented a scholarship check in the amount of $1,000.00 to Mikela Kane, a student from Texas City High School.  This scholarship is used to support her with her education at the College she will attend.  Pictured from L-R are members of the Legion Squadron Unit 89:  Stacy Wallisa, Mike Hathcock, Mikela Kane, and District Commander Nick Arevalo.

#3 On May 16 the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 of Texas City presented scholarship checks to three outstanding students from the Texas City High School to attend the College of their choice.  Pictured from L-R are recipients of the Scholarship Award and members of the American Legion Post 89: Szyron Scott, Debbie Waldrop, Mike Hathcock, Lily DeMaet, Emmitt Arredondo, and Kylie Schmidt.  The American Legion support students for education and veterans who are in need of financial support.

