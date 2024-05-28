“C MAJOR PROJECT” TO FEATURE MUSICAL WORKS AT SHRINE OF THE TRUE CROSS THIS FRIDAY NIGHT

By Richard Tew/Contributing writer for The Post Newspaper

This Friday night at 7 p.m. composer Christ Bearer, his wife Mary and selected vocalists will present both familiar compositions and new ones Bearer composed as part of the Bearer’s “C Major Project.” Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church will be the host of the concert and is located at 300 FM 517 in Dickinson.

The idea for C Major came as a result of a composition Bearer wrote in 2023 called “Requiem for the Unborn.”

“That sorta kicked off this idea my wife and I had to start a nonprofit to write new music and might benefit other ensembles who want to perform it other other non-profit organizations that want to composition new works done,” said Bearer. “We try to help raise money while trying to help serve those organizations while also providing new music as well.”

In addition to performing in church concerts, Bearer says the C Major Project will be used to compose music for personal or church commemorations like anniversaries or other special events.

Bearer, who is the music director at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Houston, describes the music style as as having a “liturgical” or “high church” feel. He says some of the vocals will be in Latin.

This Friday’s concert will make the third of the fledgling music-based non-profit, says Bearer. He says a performance in Washington, DC is being planned for later this Summer.

The event is free but donations will be collected at the door to help support both the C Major Project’s works along with the parish.

Listen to my interview with Chris Bearer here: https://youtu.be/CpSvmfqYQTY

Learn more about the C Major Project here at www.thecmajorproject.org.

