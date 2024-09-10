Texas City Independent School District Announces Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE)

The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) Board of Trustees has officially called for a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE), to be held on November 5, 2024. TCISD is home to nearly 8,000 students across 14 campuses, supported by over 1,400 dedicated employees.

Background and Financial Details:

This year, Texas City ISD proposes a school tax rate of $1.1322 if the VATRE is approved by voters. This rate represents a decrease of .032 from the prior year, while generating an additional net of $1.5 million in Maintenance and Operations (M&O) funds for the district’s operations. Should the VATRE not pass, the tax rate will decrease to $1.1005, which is a .063 decrease from the previous year, and no additional M&O funds will be generated.

Impact on Taxpayers:

Regardless of the election outcome, all TCISD taxpayers will see a decrease in their school tax rate. The VATRE will simply determine the extent of this school tax rate decrease. For the average homeowner with a property valued at *$255,000, approval of the VATRE would result in an annual tax increase of $78.10, compared to last year’s values. Failure to pass the VATRE would result in an annual increase of $53.66 for the same homeowner. The difference between pass or fail is $24.44 annually for the average homeowner. *Note: These figures are based on the average home property value rising from $239,000 last year to $255,000 this year.

Voting Information:

Early voting runs from October 21 to October 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on October 26 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and October 27 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and from October 28 to November 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting day is set for November 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Why is this election being called? The election allows the district to utilize additional pennies on its M&O tax rate in order to generate additional revenue for district operations.

How will the additional funds be used? The $1.5 million generated will support the district's operational budget, ensuring continued excellence in education.

For further details, including comprehensive voting information and additional FAQs, please visit our website at www.tcisd.org/vatre or contact Melissa Tortorici at 409-916-0114.