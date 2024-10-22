Home NewsLifestyleAwards Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety
Awards

Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

La Marque was named a Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety!
The Public Safety Award honors the efforts to improve the safety and security of the city. This includes
the Mayor’s Safe City Initiative! Central to the initiative is a multi-tiered plan focused on community-oriented policing, fostering collaboration between the police, local businesses, and residents, to combat crime and build trust.
We are honored to bring this award home! Thank you to all the men and women who keep our city safe!
La Marque is also honored to be recognized as a finalist for the category of Public Works!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas City High School’s Homecoming!

College of the Mainland Students Named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

LMHS Cheer Team that attended the NCA Camp

Riley Childs for earning acceptance into the highly competitive Galveston Electrical JATC

La Marque High School Principal Ricky Nicholson selected as Outstanding Principal

La Marque High School theatre students and director Dana Joseph

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close