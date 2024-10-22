La Marque was named a Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety!
The Public Safety Award honors the efforts to improve the safety and security of the city. This includes
the Mayor’s Safe City Initiative! Central to the initiative is a multi-tiered plan focused on community-oriented policing, fostering collaboration between the police, local businesses, and residents, to combat crime and build trust.
We are honored to bring this award home! Thank you to all the men and women who keep our city safe!
La Marque is also honored to be recognized as a finalist for the category of Public Works!
Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety
