Home NewsCommunity Keeping the Dream Alive in 2025
Community

Keeping the Dream Alive in 2025

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Feature Editor

Honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade is a yearly tradition in Galveston. The parade brings out marching bands, motorcyclists, a lineup of muscle cars, classic older model cars, children on their electric motor jeeps, floats and walking participants.

Lineup for the parade was just a bit more than a stone’s throw away from the docked Carnival cruise ship. The weather offered sun interspersed with clouds, a few sprinkles and an ideal temperature for spectators and participants. The parade’s start time was 1 p.m.

Zayden and Zaylynn Garcia and their parents had a great time watching the parade and catching a couple stuffed animals. 

As with most every parade in Galveston, candy was thrown for children, along with other desired trinkets. Beads in Mardi Gras, green, purple and gold were tossed out to adults and children alike as well. 

Retired Army Maj. Mark Knight has been participating in Galveston’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade for 12 years. He serves as Ball High School’s Army Junior ROTC senior instructor. 

“It’s a fun parade for a special day. It’s grown considerably since my first year,” Knight shared. 

Honoring King’s birthday and his legacy for advancing equality, social justice, and economic opportunity for all is celebrated throughout America with parades, speeches and a call for people to get involved in and serve their communities. 

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law, making the third Monday in January a federal holiday. The first nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day was on January 20, 1986. Though it was a federal holiday, some states took a while to begin to observe the day honoring the slain civil rights leader.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

41 Years and Counting

Building a Better Future for Aging Texans

Comunity Advisory Council (CAC) Meeting Notice

Spreading Joy Together

On behalf of the Texas City – La Marque Community Advisory Council...

TNMP Announces Inaugural Reduce Your Use Grant Recipients 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close