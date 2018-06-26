FROM A SKYSCRAPER CLIMBING RACCOON TO A KINKY FRIEDMAN CONCERT

In last week’s column, I recounted the story of a squirrel who shoplifted a bag of peanut M&Ms from a store in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. The video went viral and appeared on virtually every news program that day. Everyone was rooting for the squirrel in its successful robbery attempt. Because of space limitations I was unable to add a second wildlife story that happened in the same general time period. This was a successful (thank goodness!) attempt by a raccoon to climb a 22-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tons of people spotted this news story online and followed it. One account even said it seemed to raise the prospect of a collective national heart attack.

Fortunately for the raccoon, it eventually made it to a window ledge on the 22nd floor where it rested. Later on it managed to reach the roof top, where animal rescue teams had put out food and water for it. They were soon able to coax it into a humane trap. The Spider-Man wannabe was later released in a safe environment.

I love a happy ending. Even more rewarding was knowing that thousands of concerned animal lovers got so involved with the climbing little varmint’s adventure. If you haven’t seen the news coverage of this event, Google it at “raccoon climbs skyscraper” or a similar phrase.

And now, since I still have some space left, I’d like to tell you about a really enjoyable evening I spent in Galveston recently. My husband and I went to the Old Quarter Acoustic Café in downtown Galveston for a concert by Kinky Friedman and Little Jewford. Anyone who knows me at all well knows that I’m a diehard Kinky Friedman fan. I’ve been lucky enough to attend several of his performances. (Just for the record, I also campaigned for him and voted for him when he ran for governor. He would have made a great governor.)

Getting back to the recent concert in Galveston, it was one of the best I’ve been to. The house was sold out. Little Jewford opened, demonstrating his viruosity on the keyboard. He played a variety of music as well as entertaining his audience with his singing and his quips.

Kinky followed with old favorites as well as songs from his latest album, “Circus of Life.” With the audience of devoted fans cheering wildly, it was another successful performance for Kinky and Little Jewford.

It always is.