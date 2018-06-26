THE UPS AND DOWNS OF MY PERSONALITY

I have a problem. And it’s called my personality. Okay, not entirely. At the risk of boasting, I would say that my overall personality is quite decent. I’m kind, I’m polite, I treat others with respect and I do my best to be nice to everyone—regardless of whether they deserve it or not. I do have a temper and sometimes I get irrationally angry over silly things, but—for the most part—I’m a good person with a good personality.

Except for one thing. I am too sensitive. In fact, if you’ll forgive me for swearing, I will say I am too da*n sensitive. (I think the ‘da*n provides extra emphasis to exactly how sensitive I am). Ever since childhood, I have taken everything personally. If someone teased me, in a friendly and non-harmful way, I would take it as them trying to hurt my feelings. If I was left out of a game, in a completely non-malicious and accidental manner, I would assume they didn’t like me and didn’t want to be my friend. And I cannot tell you how many times I heard the quote “why do you take everything so seriously, Trishna? Learn to relax.” Well, plenty of things are easier said than done.

As an adult, my sensitivity hasn’t disappeared. In fact, it seems to have grown and manifested itself into different traits and aspects of my personality. For one thing, I do horribly when things don’t go my way. I mean, it’s not like I act childish and get angry and throw things. But I’m not happy when things don’t go my way. This could be plans I made getting cancelled, something I had planned to do getting ruined or anything similar—if I have plans to do something and I can’t do it exactly (or close to) how I want, I am not a happy camper. Furthermore, due to my sensitivity, my disappointment shows up on my face (which is really annoying). I am a crier, but I don’t only cry out of sadness. Even when I’m angry, frustrated or disappointed, my eyes will well up. And that’s exactly what happens when something doesn’t go my way.

But dealing well with change has never been my forte. You would think I’d be great at it, considering the amount of times I have moved states (with one move to another continent) and had to deal with all the changes that come with moving. But I, clearly, am not. My sister actually gets confused with it all—especially when I get annoyed at her for changing her mind on something that affects both of us. “What’s the big deal,” she’ll ask. “We can just do it tomorrow.” But the big deal for me is that I am a planner. And if I can’t follow my plan to a tee, that’s what I don’t like.

So my sensitivity brings about some issues and causes people to assume I am being unreasonable and silly and childish. Okay, I’m not the most mature person out there, but I wouldn’t go as far as to say I’m childish. Except in the aforementioned situations. But, like I said, I blame that on my sensitivity.

However, being sensitive isn’t always a bad thing. Because my sensitivity causes me to have a large amount of compassion and sympathy for others within me. When someone is sad, I get sad. When someone is hurting, I hurt. And when I see injustices being done towards others, I get angry.

Unfortunately, I can’t speak on the injustice I am seeing carried out right now. I mean I want too. I could write an entire column—maybe two—on everything happening. But The Post tries to remain positive. And we try to remain neutral in politics—at least, as far as the paper is concerned (we do have our political opinions). And quite frankly, I don’t see any point in sharing my political views or opinions on certain subjects with people who I don’t know personally. I mean I respect you all as readers of my column, but my political views and issue opinions are reserved to be shared with my closest family and closest friends. Yes, that’s how secretive I am. Most of my family doesn’t even know my political views or issue opinions. But, then again, I have a big family and I am only close to a small percentage of them. Bottom line is that I share my opinions with the people I am comfortable with and with people I can have meaningful conversations with. And that is the people I am closest too.

So I will keep quiet. In terms of this column. But I haven’t kept quiet otherwise. I’ll speak out in support of, or against, different issues on my social media platforms. I’ll talk to my close family and friends about these issues, in order to raise awareness. And, if I’m feeling brave (since I am an introvert and hate talking to people I don’t know) I’ll call my local representative to give my thoughts. Or I’ll email them. Most of the time I’ll email.

So, since I have chosen not to get into the current happenings in our world, I will end the column here. It has gone on a tangent. Honestly speaking, I don’t even know what this column is about. I had no idea what my topic would be when I started writing. So I pulled a topic out of the air and somehow made it into a decent length piece. I’ll just fill the rest of the page with pictures.