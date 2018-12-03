LETTER TO EDITOR: VALERO STEPS UP

On, Wednesday, November 28, Valero Texas City Refinery presented checks totaling $415,000

to 23 local charities with programs serving children in our area. Programs included those battling

food insecurity, encouraging education, providing mentoring services, and advocating on

behalf of kids in foster care.

The funds were raised though the Valero Texas Open Benefit for Children (VTOBFC), where

Valero employees, business partners and other sponsors rally together across 12 golf courses.

This year the VTOBFC raised over $12 million. Since Valero started this effort in 2002, it has

raised over $138 million for children’s charities worldwide.

The Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future was one of the organizations receiving generous

funds enabling the Foundation to:

1. Continue our “Helping Hands Program (HHP)” – Providing assistance to students, who participate

in the free or reduced lunch program and/or do not have basic personal items.

2. Develop and implement two new projects; “The Lunch and Learn” – Teaching prenatal

care and child development; and, the “Start Fresh at TCHS with Suds and Stuff” – Creating a

resourceful and multipurpose area for Texas City High School’s economically disadvantaged

students and their families.

For this and much more, we thank Valero Texas City Refinery!

José Boix, President – Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future

Valero reps, including Comptroller Jim Macpherson (second from left) and Plant Manager Sal Viscontini (second from right) are pictured with Foundation Executive Director

Christina Hall Payne and Foundation President Jose’ Boix (both in the center